Dealing with seasonal allergies this spring

INDIANA (WTHI) - Every year, Spring brings warm weather, rain, and plenty of flowers. Although, for people who deal with allergies, it's not a welcome sight.
With Spring here, you might want to start investing in some tissues. Allergies are beginning to make their seasonal appearance. They have already started triggering some symptoms.
"Very stuffy nose, runny, sneezing, watery eyes. It's definitely not fun," said Sabra Baker.
Baker says her symptoms tend to flare up when the weather changes.
"Especially in Indiana, that's constantly a lot. Especially lately, with it being 70 degrees one day and then 40 the next. Yea, definitely worse this year," said Baker.
Pollen counts get higher when it's warmer and windy. That number drops when cool rain rolls through an area. To feel better, doctors recommend you take antihistamines and decongestants.
"If they tried over the counter and it doesn't work within 10 to 14 days, then they should be seen in the office. Potentially they may have a sinus infection if it's lasted that long," said Dr. Theodore Hoppe, My Linton Clinic.
Even if you avoid going outside, allergens can cause problems from inside your house. Baker says she has already started spring cleaning at home to reduce her symptoms.
"Cleaning my filter, like in my house, my furnace filter. Cleaning, dusting, that kind of thing. I also have a dog that likes to shed, so keeping up with that. So yea, cleaning definitely helps for sure," said Baker.
Baker says it can be difficult to find the right kind of medication.
"Having meds on stand-by and just figuring out what works for you. I went through like a lot of different types of allergy medications before I found one that actually worked for me," said Baker.