Dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression tied to changes in the seasons.
While Seasonal Affective Disorder can affect anyone, it is more commonly seen in women and those with other mental health struggles.
Signs of Seasonal Affective Disorder are similar to depression symptoms.
"Feeling down, feeling depressed for several days, either sleeping too much or not sleeping enough, their appetite is affected; they feel sad, irritable, anxious and restless," said Samaritan Center Chemical Dependency Supervisor Stephanie Beard.
Those with Seasonal Affective Disorder usually see their mood and behavior improve as the days get longer and warmer.
If you notice your depression starts and stops during a specific season, then it's probably time to contact your doctor.
Beard says there are a number of treatment options for those battling seasonal depression.
"We have cognitive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy that they can participate in individually. We also have our psychiatrist that they can see or the medication clinic," said Beard.
Antidepressants or light therapy are a couple of other options. According to researchers, light therapy mimics outdoor light.
It causes a chemical change in your brain that lifts your mood and eases other symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder.