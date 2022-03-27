Deadline extended for the Indiana State Police's 83rd Recruit Academy

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

.Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks have caused lowland
flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding
on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some
locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on
the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest
on the Wabash is near Montezuma, while the crest on the White is
near Edwardsport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EDT Sunday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...ENHANCED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...

Breezy northwest winds under Canadian high pressure and relative
humidities falling to near 25 percent will result in an elevated
fire danger this afternoon with a risk for spreading fires.

Please refer to local burn permitting authorities on whether or
not to burn this afternoon. If you do burn, use extreme caution
since fires can spread quickly under this conditions.

Deadline extended for the Indiana State Police's 83rd Recruit Academy

  • Updated
  • 0
INDIANA STATE POLICE SQUAD CAR

The Indiana State Police joins hundreds of law enforcement agencies across Indiana for the "Safe Family Travel" campaign. 

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police is still accepting applications for the 83rd Recruit Academy. The deadline to apply is now extended.

People who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.     

Effective July 1, 2022, the Trooper Trainee’s salary will increase to $47,000, plus approximately 200 hours of Paid Time Off and $3,800 of Paid Overtime during the academy.  The Probationary Trooper’s salary will increase to $51,000 and Troopers are eligible for Project Overtime.

Included Benefits:

  • Post-9/11 GI Bill Benefits during the academy and probationary year.
  • Military and Law Enforcement service purchase options.
  • NEW take home patrol car issued after completing the FTO period (includes off-duty use).
  • Uniforms and over $9,000 of NEW equipment issued at no cost.
  • Three (3) hours of on-duty physical training per week.
  • 40 paid days of leave annually and 150 hours of New Parent Leave.
  • Health/Vision/Dental and Life Insurance options for actives and retirees.
  • Lifetime pension and deferred compensation w/State matching.
  • Endless Opportunities and Career Advancement.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and Consideration Factors for an Indiana State Trooper:

  1. Must be a United States citizen.
  2. Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Graduation date is December 15, 2022)
  3. Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
  4. Must possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile.
  5. Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.
  6. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).  

Current Law Enforcement Officers:

Current Law Enforcement Officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full time law enforcement service as of May 26, 2022, if they choose, will be assigned to the District where they currently reside.

Current Out of State Law Enforcement Officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full time law enforcement service as of May 26, 2022, if they choose, may be afforded their District of choice, if their home state certification is determined equivalent to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board standards. 

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting IndianaTrooper.com. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.

