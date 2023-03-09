Daylight Saving Time is three days away. Is it too late to start adjusting?

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Vincennes.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday evening and continue falling to 8.0 feet Friday,
March 17.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 21.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 22.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 7.4 feet
Sunday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
22.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday evening and continue falling to 8.3 feet Sunday, March
19.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Daylight Saving Time is three days away. Is it too late to start adjusting?

  • 0
Daylight Saving Time is three days away. Is it too late to start adjusting?

It's best if you and your kids start adapting by going to bed and waking up 15 to 20 minutes earlier each day for four or more days before the time change, experts say.

 LenaIvanova/229537279/lenaivanova2311 - stock.adobe.co

Are you ready to move your clocks forward by an hour this weekend? That's right — for most people in the United States, it's time to "spring forward" into Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 a.m.

"For whatever reason, Daylight Saving Time always just creeps up on us," said pediatrician Dr. Cora Collette Breuner, a professor of adolescent medicine in University of Washington's department of pediatrics in Seattle.

Residents of Hawaii, most of Arizona and the US territories in the Pacific and Caribbean don't follow the time change.

For folks who are adjusting their clocks, the body isn't going to like getting up a whole hour earlier, so it's best if you and your kids start adapting by going to bed and waking up 15 to 20 minutes earlier each day for four or more days before the change, experts say.

"Planning for the change can be key to lessening the impact of this change on your body's circadian rhythms," said sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine.

Begin to adjust the timing of other daily routines that are time cues for your body as well, such as meals, exercise and medications, he added.

Prepping in advance is an especially good plan for teenagers, who are naturally programmed to stay up late and sleep late, and for anyone else in the family who is a night owl, said Dr. Phyllis Zee, director of the Center for Circadian and Sleep Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

Didn't do that? Don't despair. "It's never too late to start," Dasgupta said. "Sleep is very individualized, and every child will respond differently to the time change. Make sure you as the parent are getting the rest you need as well, so you're not overly irritable with your child."

Moving bed and wake times

Younger children tend to adapt a bit better to time changes than older children and adults, Breuner said, so they may need fewer days to adapt.

Zee, who is also a professor of neurology at Feinberg, agreed: "For most younger children, moving their bedtime and wake time by about 10 to 15 minutes earlier starting three days before the time change can help them adjust to the social clock time change by Monday morning," she said.

If that didn't happen, expect some grumpiness until your child's body adjusts, and be prepared to cut them some slack, Dasgupta said.

"In the days following Daylight Saving Time, I try to be more forgiving if my child is having an extra temper tantrum," he said.

There are other ways parents and caregivers can ease the transition, Breuner said. Lay clothes out and pack up homework before bedtime to reduce the stress in the morning. It's also a good idea to pack a to-go breakfast in case everyone is running late.

"That way they're snacking on the bus or in the car versus trying to sit down for a full-on breakfast when everybody's kind of 'Whoa, it's an hour later,'" she said.

And "do not let kids nap," she added. "That just lengthens any adjustment to the time change."

Let there be light

For everyone in the family, the emerging lightness in the morning is a good thing, experts say. When light enters your eyes, it's a signal to the brain to shut down melatonin, the hormone the body makes to put you to sleep.

"Get morning-bright light for 20 to 30 minutes soon after waking up," Zee said. "Increase bright light exposure at home, school and work for the rest of the morning."

This strategy is particularly important for teenagers and night owls, Zee said, and they should do this before and continue after Daylight Saving Time starts to help with adaptation to the new time.

Breuner advocates for making a "real hard rule" about keeping television, smartphones, laptops, gaming devices or any other electronic device out of the bedroom.

"Devices should be off and charging away from the bed, whether it's in the kitchen or another room besides the bedroom," she said.

"We don't secrete melatonin to help us sleep when we're staring at light," Breuner said.

When it comes to teens, don't fall for the "I need my phone for an alarm in the morning, and it helps me go to sleep at night," she said. "Get up and get your iPod and listen to some music and get a regular alarm clock."

If a child is struggling with depression or anxiety, not getting enough restful sleep can have serious consequences. "The likelihood of the child having worse behavioral health outcomes is higher," she said.

Let there be dark

The same rule about light applies to the evening, but in reverse, Zee said. She suggests avoiding bright light for at least three hours before bedtime: "This will allow your own melatonin to rise and promote sleep."

Make sure your bedroom promotes sleep as well, Zee added, by minimizing light exposure from the outside with light-blocking shades or curtains. Keep lights in the bedroom dim and choose LED lights that have more reddish or brownish tones.

Ban any lights in the blue spectrum from the bedroom, such as those emitted by electronic devices like televisions, smartphones, tablets and laptops. Blue light is the most stimulating type of light, which tells the brain that it's time to wake up.

Once you go to bed, keep the room cool and very dark — light can creep in even when your eyelids are shut.

That's what happened in a 2022 study conducted by Zee that put healthy young adults in their 20s into a sleep lab. Sleeping for only one night with a dim light, such as a TV set with the sound off, raised blood sugar levels and heart rate, even when eyes were closed during sleep.

Another study by Zee found exposure to any amount of light during sleep was associated with diabetes, obesity and hypertension in older men and women.

