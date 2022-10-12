Day two of the National Law Enforcement Survival Summit takes place in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday marked day two of the Second Annual National Law Enforcement Survival Summit.

News 10 visited to speak with organizers about how the event was going on the second day.

The event gives officers who may be struggling access to resources and support.

Project Never Broken, Peacemaker Project 703, and The Wounded Blue partnered to put on the summit.

We spoke with the founder of Project Never Broken, Shelley Klingerman. She's the sister of fallen Terre Haute officer Greg Ferency.

"Most first responders feel like they really can't ask for help because we all go to them for help. So, talking about it and letting them hear stories of others who have reached out and the benefit that it's provided to them personally," Klingerman said.

She says sharing those stories may inspire first responders to reach out themselves.

Klingerman says that talking about it is the first step to a healthier personal and family life.