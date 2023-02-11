Day in the life of an environmental health specialist

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This past week News 10 was able to spend some time with a local environmental health specialist to get a first-hand look at some of the work that they do to help keep your community clean and safe.
Environmental health specialist cover a broad range of areas in the community. The specialist say it is their job to intervene on anything that promotes public health in their community.
Amanda Shook has just recently joined the Vigo County health department as an environmental health specialist. She say it is something she knew should would always enjoy.
"I love it, I love it," she said. "My Background is in restaurants so I thought that it would be a good transition doing food inspections. I is something I always enjoyed when I worked in restaurants believe it or not."
They conduct inspections on pools, quarterly, and twice a year on tattoo parlors and restaurants. Shook explained that each specialist is different in what they cover.
"There is three more of us that kind of do a little bit of everything," she said. "I do pools, tattoos, and food but some areas are really a full-time area like septic."
News 10 was able to spend the day with Shook as she inspected a local tattoo parlor. Thankfully, the owner and the employees passed with flying colors. But not all parlors, restaurants, and pools are up to standard. That is where those like Shook step in.
"If it is an eminent public health hazard...if food handling or something is so egregious that it could make someone sick right then and there that day we need to close it down to have that corrected," she said.
Shook also mentioned that if problems are found during their inspection that they give owners of the business time to correct their mistakes before being shut down.