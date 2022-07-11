Day 2 of Terre Haute murder trial wraps: Here's a recap of what witnesses said

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The trial of Brandon Pritcher, a Terre Haute man who is accused of murdering his own son has entered day two.
What is Brandon Pritcher accused of?
Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial of Brandon Pritcher. He's charged with the murder of his son, Leeam.
He passed away at Riley Hospital for Children in September of 2020.
Pritcher admitted to striking his son while disciplining him, but he denied murdering him.
Leeam died just shy of turning eight.
Day 2 - Witness testimony
Several people testified on Tuesday, including a Terre Haute police detective along with a Terre Haute firefighter.
Felicia Mize
Felicia Mize testified on Tuesday. She said she previously dated Brandon Pritcher. Their relationship lasted around four years.
She said she had not witnessed Leeam steal money or lie while she was with Brandon.
Mize said she had witnessed the child smack himself in the forehead when he was upset but said he stopped doing that three and a half years ago.
She told the court she received a text from Brandon telling her he thought he accidentally killed Leeam.
Valerie Wade
Valerie Wade is Pritcher's next-door neighbor. She recalled a conversation she had with Pritcher and his son on September 18. She said Pritcher asked her to talk to Leeam about stealing. She said Pritcher told Leeam to tell her where he hid the money.
Wade said this was the only time she had a conversation like this with Pritcher and his son.
Raven Layton
Raven Layton, Leeam's mother, also testified on Tuesday. Layton lost custody of Leeam when he was three. She did have visitation rights and said Leeam stayed with her almost every weekend.
She told the court when Mize left Brandon in June of 2020; he started acting differently. She claims Brandon began to act angry and fidgety. She says he started to limit Leeam's visits with her.
The day before Leeam's death, Layton says Pritcher was angry with Leeam. She says he accused Leeam of stealing money. Layton says she feared for her son's safety. At 9:00 p.m. on September 18, she called 911 to request a welfare check for the child. After calling 3 more times that night, Layton asked the operator to cancel the welfare check. She says she believed her son would be asleep and didn't want to wake him.
After the incident, Layton drove to visit her son at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Two brain tests were performed on September 20, and Leeam was pronounced dead. Layton says she made the decision for Leeam to become an organ donor. Doctors kept his body functioning
to facilitate that process.
"He loved Spiderman. He loved Superheroes. He always wanted to be a superhero. So, this was a way to make him one," Layton said.
She said she never knew Leeam to lie or hurt himself. She says when he was angry, he would shut doors hard. Layton also says she never saw her child with money that he didn't earn.
Detective Darryl Cooley
In court, Detective Darryl Cooley said he was among the first to respond to the defendant's home.
Cooley told the court when he arrived; he saw Brandon carrying Leeam out of the house. The detective said the child was limp and didn't appear to be breathing.
Cooley said he started chest compressions on Leeam. After Leeam was taken to the hospital, Brandon called the child a "pathological liar" at that time.
Brandon's defense team questioned the accuracy of Cooley's report since it was recorded five hours after the incident and was based off of the detective's memory and notes.
Jeremey Jones
The state also called Jeremey Jones to the stand. Jones is a Terre Haute Firefighter and Paramedic. He responded to Pritcher's home at approximately 5 a.m. on September 19.
Jones gave testimony about Leeam's condition at the time he responded. Jones said Leeam was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Jones also observed bruises on Leeam's ears.
Amber Hovey
At the time of the incident, Amber Hovey worked for the Department of Child Services as an assessment worker. Hovey specifically worked on the Fatality team: a group of assessment workers that handle cases in which a child dies or has a near-fatality.
Hovey was the assessment worker for Leeam's case. Hovey shared photos with the jury she took of Leeam while he was in Riley Hospital for Children. Those photos showed bruises on Leeam's body.
Detective Donald Toney
Toney gave information to the jury about the scene of the alleged crime including some of the items admitted into evidence. Toney's testimony was not completed on Tuesday and is expected to resume Wednesday.
Dr. Amanda Paul
The final witness of the day was Dr. Amanda Paul. She works as an independent contractor for the Marion County Coroner. She performed Leeam's autopsy.
During her testimony, Dr. Paul said she discovered several minor bruises and scrapes on Leeam's body. That included what she called a "typical spanking-type injury" on Leeam's buttocks. She also said Leeam had a significant amount of head trauma. Pictures showing those injuries were displayed to the jury.
Dr. Paul determined Leeam's cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head. She ruled the manner of death to be a homicide.
Dr. Paul did not believe his injuries could have been self-inflicted.
Day 1: Selecting the jury - and opening statements
The jury is made up of eight women and four men, with two alternate jurors. On Monday afternoon, the jury heard opening arguments from the prosecution and defense.
The state began its case by previewing some of the witnesses jurors would hear from. That includes Leeam's mother, as well as Pritcher's former girlfriend, who had lived with Leeam for a period of time.
The prosecution also previewed evidence that would be shown, including text messages sent by Pritcher on the night of the incident.
The defense argued that Leeam had been displaying behavioral problems. It said Leeam had lied, stolen money, and taken his father's gun. Pritcher admits to spanking his son and hitting him with an open hand on the back of the head.
"He whooped Leeam's ass," said Matt Dailey, defense lawyer.
The defense says the rest of Leeam's injuries were self-inflicted. It argued Leeam hit his head against the wall and bed. Pritcher claims he did not murder his son.