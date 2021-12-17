Daviess County runs out of rapid COVID-19 tests

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Daviess County has run out of rapid testing. This is due to a shortage of supplies from the State of Indiana. The health department has been set up as a state testing site. This means many folks rely on the health department for quick testing.
The health department tests folks out in their car. Typically during the rapid tests results would come back quickly. But now they're being forced to use the PCR lab tests.
Every day a courier picks up tests in the afternoon. Those tests are then taken to a lab in Indianapolis. With more steps, there is a longer wait time. That means folks who have to wait for a negative result will be waiting longer in quarantine.
Kellie Streeter with the Daviess County Health Department explains, "It's been proven to be more of a 24 to 48 hour, even on upwards of 4-day turnaround. So it's frustrating to us. We really want to be able to provide the rapid testing. But we simply do not have them right now."