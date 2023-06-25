Daviess County residents are picking up the mess after afternoon storms

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One southern Indiana community spent Sunday evening cleaning up, following afternoon storms.
There were several reports of downed trees and powerlines in northern Daviess County. Highway 231 North of Farler was shut down while road crews cleaned up the mess. A couple of homes in the area also received minor damage.
One homeowner told News 10 the storm happened in the blink of an eye.
"I went to the west window and looked out and I saw the trees twirling and so I went to the east window and looked out the back window and I told my daughter all of the trees are gone. It was a matter of 3 to 4 seconds and everything was gone," said Matt Lengacher.
News 10 spoke with Daviess County central dispatch. So far, no injuries have been reported.