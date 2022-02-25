Daviess County prepares to take on syphilis outbreak in the community

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In late 2021, an outbreak of syphilis was found in Evansville. The sexually transmitted disease quickly spread to 11 counties. Now it's reached Daviess county.
Kellie Streeter with the Daviess County Health Department explains, "The Center for Disease Control contacts us through all of the reporting that has to be done when these types of infectious diseases are detected in the community."
In Daviess County, around 20 cases have been identified in recent weeks. That may not sound like much. But typically, only two or three cases are identified in a year.
Streeter says, "They've worked daily for weeks now what that will look like when they arrive. We have a closet full of supplies ready to start testing and treatment."
Health officials are contact tracing to find those who may have syphilis. Making sure those with the disease can get it treated.
County health nurse Kathy Sullender explains, "It can cause problems with stability, walking, thinking. It can also be spread to unborn children, and they can be born dead or blind. It can also be spread to women, and they could also have some serious health complications."
Next week Daviess county is holding clinics at the health department to test and treat the disease. Giving residents a free way to get treated to help stop the outbreak of the harmful std.
Sullender says, "It's real important to get all those things checked out to make sure that it's not syphilis, and if it is syphilis is to get it treated."