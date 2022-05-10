Daviess County orders body cameras for deputies

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Daviess County Sheriff's office is getting 28 body cameras. They will cover all 24 current deputies. The county has not had the cameras in the past.
Many departments across the country have already implemented the technology. Sheriff Gary Allison says this has put his department behind the eight ball to get the new gear.
Grant funding is now making those cameras available. But supply chain issues have impacted the availability of the body cameras. This means it will take a few months to fully implement the gear in Daviess county.
However, the sheriff's office has started getting other items like batteries for the cameras.
Allison says, "It's important for our guys to, first off get moved into the 21st century. We're 22% through it. We're going to catch up and it's just slow steps getting caught up to everyone else."