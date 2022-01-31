Daviess County looks to expand airport runway

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans involve expanding the airport's main asphalt runway. Right now the runway is just shy of 5,000 feet. The expansion would take the runway to 5,001 feet. This would allow for larger aircraft to land at the airport.
Aircraft like Learjets and other business aircraft would finally be allowed to land locally. County leaders are hoping this expansion would help existing business owners travel to and from the county. They also hope it would entice larger organizations to call Daviess county home.
A new taxiway is also being planned in the project.
Right now airport leaders are working through red tape to get the project going. This includes funding as well as getting extra land to the north.
Airport manager Chris Rhodes explains, "We're working on some land acquisition right now. We're trying to do everything right. We want to treat everybody fairly. We want something the people of Daviess county can be proud of and help the economic development also."