Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations in excess of 4 inches and ice accumulations up to
one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains some uncertainty on the path
of the storm which could impact precipitation types and amounts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Daviess County looks to expand airport runway

  • Updated
  • 0

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans involve expanding the airport's main asphalt runway. Right now the runway is just shy of 5,000 feet. The expansion would take the runway to 5,001 feet. This would allow for larger aircraft to land at the airport.

Daviess Airport Expansion

Aircraft like Learjets and other business aircraft would finally be allowed to land locally. County leaders are hoping this expansion would help existing business owners travel to and from the county. They also hope it would entice larger organizations to call Daviess county home.

A new taxiway is also being planned in the project.

Right now airport leaders are working through red tape to get the project going. This includes funding as well as getting extra land to the north.

Airport manager Chris Rhodes explains, "We're working on some land acquisition right now. We're trying to do everything right. We want to treat everybody fairly. We want something the people of Daviess county can be proud of and help the economic development also."

