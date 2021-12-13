Daviess County is the least vaccinated in the Wabash Valley - here's a breakdown of the Indiana numbers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - How are the COVID-19 vaccination numbers looking in Indiana as we head into Christmas?
We took a look at the state's vaccination dashboard for a breakdown of the numbers.
Statewide
Fully vaccinated: 3,501,249
Booster dose: 1.077,531
Single dose series: 269,685
Vigo County
Population over five years old: 100,993
Fully vaccinated: 49,390
Percent: 48.9
Vermillion County
Population over five years old: 14,645
Fully vaccinated: 6,707
Percent: 45.8
Parke County
Population over five years old: 15,916
Fully vaccinated: 6,569
Percent: 41.3
Clay County
Population over five years old: 24,603
Fully vaccinated: 10,994
Percent: 44.7
Greene County
Population over five years old: 30,203
Fully vaccinated: 14,213
Percent: 47.1
Sullivan County
Population over five years old: 19,617
Fully vaccinated: 9,744
Percent: 49.7
Knox County
Population over five years old: 34,528
Fully vaccinated: 16,919
Percent: 49
Daviess County
Population over five years old: 30,603
Fully vaccinated: 10,891
Percent: 35.6
Martin County
Population over five years old: 9,662
Fully vaccinated: 4,098
Percent: 42.4