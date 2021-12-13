You are the owner of this article.
Daviess County is the least vaccinated in the Wabash Valley - here's a breakdown of the Indiana numbers

A COVID-19 Vaccine clinic was held Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Haverford Township Municipal Building for area first responders and those eligible for the booster shots of all three vaccines.

 Pete Bannan/MediaNews Group/Daily Times/Getty Images

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - How are the COVID-19 vaccination numbers looking in Indiana as we head into Christmas?

We took a look at the state's vaccination dashboard for a breakdown of the numbers.

Statewide

Fully vaccinated: 3,501,249

Booster dose: 1.077,531

Single dose series: 269,685

Vigo County

Population over five years old: 100,993

Fully vaccinated: 49,390

Percent: 48.9

Vermillion County

Population over five years old: 14,645

Fully vaccinated: 6,707

Percent: 45.8

Parke County

Population over five years old: 15,916

Fully vaccinated: 6,569

Percent: 41.3

Clay County

Population over five years old: 24,603

Fully vaccinated: 10,994

Percent: 44.7

Greene County

Population over five years old: 30,203

Fully vaccinated: 14,213

Percent: 47.1

Sullivan County

Population over five years old: 19,617

Fully vaccinated: 9,744

Percent: 49.7

Knox County

Population over five years old: 34,528

Fully vaccinated: 16,919

Percent: 49

Daviess County

Population over five years old: 30,603

Fully vaccinated: 10,891

Percent: 35.6

Martin County

Population over five years old: 9,662

Fully vaccinated: 4,098

Percent: 42.4

Vaccine by age group

Statewide vaccine by age

