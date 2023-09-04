Data breach could expose medical records of over 200,000 Hoosier using Medicaid

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Medicaid members may have been exposed in a recent security breach. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said.
The breach occurred in May.
It potentially impacted more than 212,000 members of Indiana Medicaid's CareSource Managed Care Plan.
The breach occurred in the "Move-It app" used by CareSource. The app breach affected companies and organizations worldwide.
Both personal and medical information could have been released. The company is contacting all Medicaid members affected with information and options for credit monitoring.