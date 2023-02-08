Darwin Road Study - Vigo County leaders are taking steps to address concerns at a dangerous intersection in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE- Ind. (WTHI) The county is launching a study about the intersection of Darwin Road and US Highway 40.
Semis often use the area. Over the years, many big rigs have tipped over due to the road make-up.
When semis turn right here into Darwin Road, they sometimes fall into a ditch. That's because the alignment is skewed for drivers. People in this area say they've seen the dangers first-hand.
Peter Roberts has lived in West Terre Haute his whole life. His family knows the potential dangers of this intersection all too well.
"Sister-in-law got in a wreck there, and she was flown out to Indianapolis hospital...But I'm pretty sure a semi or big truck that was coming out of Thornhope, turning in or something, or vice versa, and they got hit. She went off in a ditch, knocked her off in a ditch, about killed her," said Roberts.
He says traffic and crashes on this road have become the "Norm" in West Terre Haute.
"Everybody in West Terre Haute gets annoyed by it because they can't get through West Terre Haute when I-70 is shut down or Darwin Road over there is shut down. All the traffic is converted through West Terre Haute," said Roberts.
Larry Robbins is the Vigo County Engineer. He says the "Skewed alignment" on that intersection is difficult for drivers.
"It's hard to see sometimes to get out. There's also a pretty good grain difference. If you come off that road, you drop off over that hill there to get to Darwin, so several of those things we like to correct. Make that intersection a little bit safer," said Robbins.
The County Engineering Department is assessing the intersection. The office is working through a "Design contract" before construction can start.
Roberts is happy to hear the county is stepping in to fix the roads. He says every time he hears about a crash at that intersection, He hopes it's not a family member.
"When there's a wreck or something out there, I jump in my car and go out there and see if it's one of my kids. It worries people. People have been complaining about it. I'm 60 years old, and my whole life has been complaining about it," said Roberts.
Robbins says the county will also be doing a study on Thorpe's intersection.