Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana, southwest Indiana and
west central Indiana, including the following counties, in south
central Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Repeated rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to
flooding, especially across areas that received heavy rain on
Sunday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

'Daredevil: Born Again' is coming to Disney+

Charlie Cox in Marvel's "Daredevil."

 Patrick Harbron/Netflix

"Daredevil: Born Again" is coming to Disney+.

The show will have an 18-episode season with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Daredevil and Kingpin. It will stream beginning in Spring 2024.

The live-action series was revealed at Comic-Con over the weekend.

D'Onofrio tweeted the news, writing, "Yes Mr Murdock..."

Netflix's "Daredevil" was canceled in 2018 after three seasons but in May there were rumblings that a new "Daredevil" series was in the works.

Cox had made a cameo in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

