Dangers of dog bites and ways to prevent it from happening to you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the Indianapolis Dog Bite Lawyers, there are about 4.5 million dog bites that occur each year.
While most of these cause minor injuries, some require immediate medical attention. Dog bites are most likely to occur when a dog feels like they are in danger.
Often times children tug on a dog which can lead to biting. Biting can cause bruising, wounds, and infections.
If you or your child experiences a dog bite you should call the doctor or 911 depending on the severity.
Associate professor of clinical pediatrics, Dr. Tara Holloran, shares what you children can do to prevent bites from happening.
"I like trying to teach young children that we do one finger pets. So if we're going to pet the dog they can pet on the back of their neck or back of their shoulders and they learn that it helps them not grab tails, grab ears, grab a fist full of hair" shares Holloran.
If you or your child experiences a dog bite you should immediately call animal control to report it.