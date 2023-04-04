Dangerous storms take aim at states where tornadoes pulverized homes. Now 70 million people from Texas to Michigan are at risk

Another powerful storm system could lash 70 million people from the South to the Upper Midwest -- including states devastated by recent tornadoes.
The threat stretches from Texas all the way up to Michigan.
Parts of the central US could get strong to violent, long-track tornadoes Tuesday afternoon. And especially dangerous nighttime tornadoes could strike parts of Arkansas, Oklahoma and southern Missouri overnight -- potentially causing more destruction in areas already pummeled by last week's deadly tornadoes and storms that killed 32 people.
Tornadoes that strike in the middle of the night are often deadlier than twisters that hit during daytime hours because people are less likely to get weather alerts when they're asleep, research shows.
"Please remain weather aware, have multiple ways to receive warnings & stay tuned to the forecast for updates," Missouri State Emergency Management officials warned.
Baseball-sized hail could fall
The storms will likely come in waves Tuesday and thrash Iowa, Illinois and Missouri with multiple rounds.
The first round, expected in the afternoon, could drop very large to giant hail -- possibly bigger than a baseball, the Storm Prediction Center said. West-central Iowa could get walloped by a trio of strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.
There are two Level 4 of 5 risk areas Tuesday, the storm center said. A Level 4 risk means long-lived, "widespread and intense" storms are likely.
The first Level 4 area stretches across eastern Iowa, northwestern Illinois and northeastern Missouri. The second includes southern Missouri and parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
A Level 3 of 5 risk area includes St. Louis, Missouri; Madison, Wisconsin; Des Moines, Iowa; and Little Rock, Arkansas -- which was ravaged by a violent tornado Friday.
A Level 3 risk means numerous severe storms are possible, and some may be intense.
"Many of the areas that got hammered by the last severe weather outlook could be at risk again, so it's imperative that everyone in this region closely monitor the latest local forecasts and be prepared to take cover if warnings are issued," the Weather Prediction Center warned.
More than 50 tornadoes touched down in several states Friday and Saturday, obliterating houses and leaving communities wondering how they'll recover.
Blizzard conditions are expected to cause highway closures for days
South Dakota is facing a different kind of extreme weather. More than 100 miles of the Interstate 90 are closed indefinitely due to blizzard conditions, according to an alert on the state's Department of Transportation website.
The closure affects I-90 from the Wyoming-South Dakota border all the way east to Wall, South Dakota, the transportation department said.
"Expect closures for multiple days," the alert warned.
The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the affected area until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Residents could see 6 to 16 inches of snow, with winds gusting up to 50 mph, the weather service said.
'Extremely critical' fire threat in the Southwest and Plains
About 10 million people from southeastern Arizona to southwestern Iowa are under red flag warnings Tuesday. Some local National Weather Service offices predicted an "extreme grassland fire danger."
An "extremely critical" Level 3 of 3 fire risk is in place across parts of eastern New Mexico, western Texas, western Oklahoma and southern Kansas. This area includes the Texas cities of Lubbock, Amarillo and Midland; the Oklahoma city of Woodward; and the Kansas cities of Liberal and Hutchinson.
"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control," forecasters warned.
"Dangerous fire weather conditions are expected on Tuesday with potential for multiple large, dangerous, and fast moving fires," the National Weather Service said. "Extreme caution should be used to avoid sparks and open flames."
Ongoing severe to exceptional drought conditions, single-digit relative humidity values and sustained winds of 35 to 40 mph have all contributed to the extreme conditions.
A broader Level 2 "critical" risk encompasses the Level 3 area and extends from the Texas-Mexico border to southern Nebraska, including Oklahoma City and Norman in Oklahoma, Wichita in Kansas, and El Paso, Abilene and Wichita Falls in Texas.
