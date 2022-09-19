Dancing with the Vincennes Stars fundraiser to benefit Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse is a safe place for people with severe mental illness to recover, connect with others and build confidence.
The Clubhouse opened its doors in November 2020.
As memberships continue to grow, the clubhouse is outgrowing its current space on 7th Street in Vincennes.
The clubhouse will be hosting a fundraiser this October to help with the move to a new location on 6th Street.
Dancing with the Vincennes Stars will take place Saturday, October 8 starting at 6:00pm at the Mid-American Air Center in Lawrenceville.
Good Samaritan Hospital President and CEO Rob McLin will be one of 5 dancers competing for the crown.
"We continue to see commitment from the community in supporting the clubhouse, We've really have a great outreach so far" said Good Samaritan Community Outreach Coordinator Cher Wehrman.
Tickets for Dancing with the Vincennes stars can be purchased here.
Mitchell Nidey has been a member of the clubhouse since it opened in 2020.
"Having this place as a support system gives me people to reach out too and talk too during trials or temptations" said Nidey.
Members of the clubhouse work to keep everything running smoothly with the help of Dave Engstrom.
Each day, members are assigned various tasks from checking in other members coming to the clubhouse to running the clubhouses' snack shop.
Once all of the daily chores are done, members will do a variety of fun activities such as fishing, visiting the Indiana Military Museum, host cookouts and more!
There are over 300 clubhouses world wide with 9 clubhouses in Indiana.
The Infinity House in Terre Haute is another clubhouse that helps members in the Wabash Valley.
The Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse in Vincennes is the first and only clubhouse to receive accreditation status with Clubhouse International within a year of opening.
Members of the Friendship Clubhouse told News 10 the clubhouse wouldn't be possible without the support and dedication of Engstrom and his staff.
"The best man is Dave Engstrom" said member Jeremy Davis.
"I'm going to give him 100%. If it wasn't for Dave, Maria, Andrew and Monica, we wouldn't have a clubhouse".
If you are interested in becoming a member of the Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse, you can call 812-885-8530 to schedule a tour or click here.