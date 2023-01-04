Damar Hamlin's collapse shocked thousands -- One local school is prepared to keep young students safe

SOUTH VERMILLION, Ind. (WTHI) - Damar Hamlin's collapse shocked thousands of fans, staff, players, and more.
The incident has brought a new perspective to local athletic trainers on how they handle situations like this.
It's every parent and coaches worst nightmare to see an athlete injured.
Kent Musall is the Aquatic Director for South Vermillion High School.
To prepare for any type of crisis, the " Indiana High School Atheltic Association" mandates coaches to take a 5-course class. Coaches learn about suicide, concussion, and cardiac arrest.
It's also mandatory for all coaches to be certified in CPR.
"Even if we have an athletic trainer, the trainers are not always close by, so at least you have hand's on experience and knowledge about what to do if a situation were to arrive," said Musall.
Years ago, Musall had to jump into action when one of his swimmers went unconscious underwater.
"She blacked out. I had to jump in and put her up on the pool deck. Thank goodness I didn't have to do rescue breathing or anything like that. She came within in a matter of 15-20 seconds, which seemed like an hour, but it was very short amount of time she re-gained her consciousness and started breathing on her own," said Musall.
In case someone has cardiac arrest, the school has a-e-d's ready for use.
"It pretty much tells you everything you need to do. turn it on, tell you where to put the patches on, and I mean, it's pretty simple, but it's really reliable and an important thing to have," said the Athletic Director of South Vermillion High School.
Musall says Damar Hamlin's collapse was a wake-up call. He urges coaches to be prepared in case they need to act.
"Goes to show that anything can happen at any time. Take things like that seriously and re-gain knowledge, and someday you may have to perform," said Musall.
Musall hopes no coach has to go through a situation like this, but he says all coaches should be ready, just in case.