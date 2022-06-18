Damage to a bridge on I-70 overpass causes closure

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office says there is significant damage to an Interstate 70 overpass.
They say an oversized load struck the 2600th Street overpass, causing the damage. This is where it crosses over I-70 at the state line.
Now the bridge will be closed to all traffic until further notice.
An alternate route can be used to avoid the closure. Consider using Kasameyer Drive if you're coming from Indiana or Mt. Moriah Road to 1850th Road if you're coming from Illinois.
Any updates will be provided on the Clark County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.