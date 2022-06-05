"Dad, I'm home!" - Daughter reunites with biological father

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Now if you remember we've been following a heartwarming story for you since December.
An adopted woman finally met her biological dad after 39 years. The woman has now moved all the way from Utah so her and her family to be closer to her father.
Ever since they found out about each other through Facebook, they've talked every day. They're getting settled in their new home in Brazil, Indiana.
The family says it's been a long time coming and they're overwhelmed with love.
"When she first got here when she got out of the car, she ran up and jumped into my arms and said 'Dad I'm home, I'm home!'" And that excitement to see on her face makes me happy," Jim Tucker, the biological father, said.
"I'm excited to start a new life in a nice new home and be where I feel like we belong," Stephanie Mott, the daughter said.
They told News 10 they can't wait to spend more time together and meet other family members.