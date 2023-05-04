Cybercrime is on the rise, here's how you can keep your information safe

Cybercrime is on the rise. Security experts say sites like online banks are stores are being targeted the most.
If a company is breached, you could risk leaking your personal information to hackers.
If a breach affects you, talk to your banks immediately.
Hackers can make micro-transactions on your account to see if the information works.
If you don't catch the fraudulent activity in time, you could lose hundreds of dollars.
There are some thing you can do to avoid falling victim to these scams. One simple step is ensuring your phone and computer software is up to date.
"You need to apply those in a timely fashion because those are meant to address a clear and present danger in many cases. We do our banking, we do our shopping on mobile devices for the most part, so this is definitely a vector that attackers will go after," Dave Lewis from Cisco said.
Experts also recommend changing your password frequently and by using two-factor authentication.