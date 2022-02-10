CVS announces closes of its store in Terre Haute's 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials with CVS Health confirmed to News 10 it would be closing one of its Terre Haute locations.
A representative of the company says the store at 1320 Maple Avenue would close. That's in the 12 Points area.
Its last day will be March 3.
People with prescriptions at the Maple Avenue store will have them transferred to the CVS on Fort Harrison.
Find the full statement from CVS Health below:
"We've made the difficult decision to close our pharmacy at 1320 Maple Avenue in Terre Haute, Ind. on Thursday, March 3. All prescriptions will be transferred only one mile to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 2021 Fort Harrison Road in Terre Haute to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to service. All store employees are being offered comparable roles at other CVS locations.
In fact, we have four additional CVS locations across Terre Haute, as well as multiple locations in the surrounding area. Maintaining access to pharmacy services in our communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community's store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
We'll continue to provide the community with outstanding service at our other convenient locations in the community. We also offer prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app to provide additional convenient access to medications."