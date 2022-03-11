"Cut out a couple of different things, but don't cut out the trip" Wabash Valley families head out for Spring Break, despite rising gas prices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gas prices are on the rise just in time for Spring break travel.
The timing may not be good for many Americans, but some say they will be hitting the road no matter how high prices get at the pump.
As you go to pack your bags for a road trip and fill your tank full, you may not like the price you are paying.
While some Americans are holding off on spring break travel, others say they aren't going to miss out on family road trips, even if it means paying a bit more.
Lora Stultz, her four-year-old daughter Bella and the rest of their family are some of those braving the gas prices for their Spring break trip, and their trip is going to be a pretty big drive.
"We're going to Florida!" said four-year-old Bella Rose with excitement.
Stultz says she was not about to let higher gas prices take that excitement away from her daughter, or the rest of the family.
She said their family had a talk, and all agreed that the time was now to take a trip, no matter the pain felt at the pump.
"This isn't going to stop us. We're not going to let this stop us because, what's a little extra money, for the time with family on a family trip?" said Stultz.
Bella coul not be any happier with mom's decision.
"I'm so excited!" said Bella.
According to GasBuddy, gas is up over $1.25 per gallon from this time last year.
In the last week, it is up almost 50 cents.
In the last month, Indiana has seen gas prices nearly 65 cents higher than a month ago.
But, Stultz says going on a trip could be a "now or never" situation.
"If we don't take the time and the effort that we've already put into this trip and cancel because of gas prices, when would we be able to go," said Stultz.
Stultz says even if that means keeping a tight budget, it could be worth it to take that trip with your family.
"I just want to, you know, let people know that, don't let that stop you from doing the things that you want to do and make it your best. Do the best. Cut out a couple of different things, but don't cut out the trip," said Stultz.
With all this in mind, Stultz says instead of staying at home, she hopes people will take her advice and the hit road, en route to make memories that will last a lifetime.