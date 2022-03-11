"Cut out a couple of different things, but don't cut out the trip" Wabash Valley families head out for Spring Break, despite rising gas prices

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. New precipitation amounts through the weekend
will not impact current flooding. The crest of the East Fork White
River is near Rivervale. The crest of the White River is near
Edwardsport. The crest of the Wabash River is near Hutsonville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.7 feet Sunday,
March 20.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Friday /8:30 PM EST Friday/ the stage was 19.6
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Friday /8:30 PM EST Friday/ was 19.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 10.1 feet Monday,
March 21.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Friday was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday evening and continue falling to 9.3 feet Monday, March
21.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"Cut out a couple of different things, but don't cut out the trip" Wabash Valley families head out for Spring Break, despite rising gas prices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gas prices are on the rise just in time for Spring break travel.

The timing may not be good for many Americans, but some say they will be hitting the road no matter how high prices get at the pump.

As you go to pack your bags for a road trip and fill your tank full, you may not like the price you are paying.

While some Americans are holding off on spring break travel, others say they aren't going to miss out on family road trips, even if it means paying a bit more.

Lora Stultz, her four-year-old daughter Bella and the rest of their family are some of those braving the gas prices for their Spring break trip, and their trip is going to be a pretty big drive.

"We're going to Florida!" said four-year-old Bella Rose with excitement.

Stultz says she was not about to let higher gas prices take that excitement away from her daughter, or the rest of the family.

She said their family had a talk, and all agreed that the time was now to take a trip, no matter the pain felt at the pump.

"This isn't going to stop us. We're not going to let this stop us because, what's a little extra money, for the time with family on a family trip?" said Stultz.

Bella coul not be any happier with mom's decision.

"I'm so excited!" said Bella.

According to GasBuddy, gas is up over $1.25 per gallon from this time last year.

In the last week, it is up almost 50 cents.

In the last month, Indiana has seen gas prices nearly 65 cents higher than a month ago.

But, Stultz says going on a trip could be a "now or never" situation.

"If we don't take the time and the effort that we've already put into this trip and cancel because of gas prices, when would we be able to go," said Stultz.

Stultz says even if that means keeping a tight budget, it could be worth it to take that trip with your family.

"I just want to, you know, let people know that, don't let that stop you from doing the things that you want to do and make it your best. Do the best. Cut out a couple of different things, but don't cut out the trip," said Stultz.

With all this in mind, Stultz says instead of staying at home, she hopes people will take her advice and the hit road, en route to make memories that will last a lifetime.

