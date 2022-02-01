 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO
1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A brief period of sleet and freezing rain followed by
heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations in excess of 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

Customers are stocking up on essentials ahead of winter storm

Baesler's Market

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Dozens of shoppers at Baesler's market were stocking up on groceries and other essential items on Tuesday.

Customers bought items such as milk, water, toilet paper, and shovels.

Employees say there has been a major increase in customers coming in over the past couple of days.

They say customers are getting shopping out of the way before the storm hits. Customer, Sadie Creason, says she was shopping to have enough food to last her family a few days.

"I have three kids and I'm just kind of prepping. I actually took off work for a couple hours to come to the grocery store before everyone gets off of work and comes in here and wipes everything out" says Creason. 

Customers are encouraged to shop sooner rather than later to ensure they can get everything they need before things start to run scarce. 

For the hours of operations of Baesler's market click here

