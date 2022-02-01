Customers are stocking up on essentials ahead of winter storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Dozens of shoppers at Baesler's market were stocking up on groceries and other essential items on Tuesday.
Customers bought items such as milk, water, toilet paper, and shovels.
Employees say there has been a major increase in customers coming in over the past couple of days.
They say customers are getting shopping out of the way before the storm hits. Customer, Sadie Creason, says she was shopping to have enough food to last her family a few days.
"I have three kids and I'm just kind of prepping. I actually took off work for a couple hours to come to the grocery store before everyone gets off of work and comes in here and wipes everything out" says Creason.
Customers are encouraged to shop sooner rather than later to ensure they can get everything they need before things start to run scarce.
