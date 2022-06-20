 Skip to main content
CURRICULUM CONTROVERSY: District responds to claims it will implement CRT, gender identity lessons

Linton Stockton meeting

Photo Credit: Kit Hanley

 By Chris Essex

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Linton-Stockton school board says anger and frustration surrounding district curriculum is misplaced after a packed meeting Monday night.

Several people turned out to voice their concern over what they perceive to be divisive lessons planned for the Linton-Stockton School Corporation. School leaders say there is no cause for concern.

Here's what we know about this issue.

Earlier this year, the district shared news it had earned the American Association of School administrators Lighthouse District Distinction. The superintendent submitted an application detailing all the ways the district feels it can be an example to other schools like its graduate profiles, STEM programs, and professional development opportunities.

Download PDF AASA Application

Separately, the school board approved $14,000 for a Learning 2025 Network membership. This is also through AASA. The district says the membership covers a year of professional development opportunities like access to a consultant, webinars and podcasts, and visits to other model schools.

Download PDF AASA Letter

Reaction

Now, some parents say all of this seems good on the surface but really it's how Critical Race Theory and gender identity lessons will be introduced into the curriculum.

A parent created a change.org petition to get the school board to renounce the distinction and end its membership. The petition takes issue with the AASA's equity-focused approach.

Part of the petition reads, “Although this initiative may have some good components, it will certainly open a door to a curriculum rooted in CRT and gender identity. Linton Stockton simply cannot expect to reach the 2025 Initiative's "non-marginalization" for each "co-author" (our children) without implementing Critical Race Theory and identity learning into the curriculum.

The district says the curriculum has not and will not change as it is filled with state standards.

During Monday night's meeting, News 10 received the following written statement from the Linton-Stockton School Corporation. 

Linton statement

