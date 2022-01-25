Current stock market fluctuation is normal, expert says

The stock market is a guessing game with a lot of different components.
In recent days, it seems the stock market has had its ups and downs. When it comes to the recent plummeting of stock, Indiana University business lecturer Joe Fitter believes it could be a combination of two things: trading algorithms not wanting to lose money and major retail investors.
"Those retail investors came in, and they started nibbling at the cheaper stock," he said. "Because they're buying those stocks for the long term, and they can pick up some bargains."
Fitter said the drop in stock may be concerning because it's the first time since March 2020 when stock really seemed to drop. But, there are other elements in our world that could lead to an unsteady stock market.
"You have a political situation going on between Russia and Ukraine," Fitter said. "A worry of war or action there. We've got inflation that's rearing itself. We have the omicron variant of the virus that's making its way around."
With everything going on, Fitter said investors do not need to worry...yet. He reminds investors that the stock market is not a short game, but a long one. A long game that's full of risk, meaning you need to find your own comfort level when playing the game.
"Understand how you tolerate risk," Fitter said. "Everyone is different. Some people love risk and especially when you get older, others start to steer away from risk."
He also said keeping your cool is key to staying in the game.
"Don't panic," Fitter said. "If you're a long-term investor, just hold course."