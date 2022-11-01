Culver's training program teaches managers how to own their own restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Culver's training program teaches managers at Culver's how to build their restaurants.
Lucy Nesbit is the General Manager at the Culver's here in Terre Haute.
After working at Culvers for three years, she decided she wanted to open her own.
The natural next step to this dream was to take part in the "Mentee Program."
"After running the store for about a year, I kinda felt like I could actually step up and put myself into a role and do something good with the community, so I'm hoping to do that, you know, one day open my own store, wherever that may be," said Nesbit.
The "Mentee Program" includes both classroom and in-restaurant training.
After learning the ropes, managers will go through a 16-week training program. That program is taught at Culver's headquarters in Sox City, Wisconsin. There, they will master the skills of not just running the restaurant but engaging with the community as well.
Matt Bilyeu is the Owner of the Culvers in Terre Haute. He participated in the "Mentee Program. " He says you have to have dedication and heart to make it through.
"From flipping burgers on the grill to engaging with the community, to maintenance on the equipment. It's a very detailed program, but I think that's what makes these things so consistent across the country," said Bilyeu.
Participating in training can take up quite a bit of time and money. Luckily, participants are given flexible schedules and can earn financial aid.
"We got that financial assistance built into this, where we will help people who are part of this program so whether that's Lucy or another one of our leaders, go out and develop, build their restaurants. As you can imagine, it's a super big investment," said Bilyeu.
Nesbit prioritizes making an impact on the community and believes it's a part of the job. She says she appreciates the opportunity she has been given.
"It makes me feel like I actually have an opportunity to go out and do that, even though a lot of other places, it's not something you'd be able to do. They give you a chance to step out and do something, like open a store and run it by yourself," said Nesbit.
Nesbit says she is most excited to network with others and hopes to start her own business in a few years.