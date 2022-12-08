Crows are back in Terre Haute - Local Businesses are using creative tactics to keep them away

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Terre Haute is home to thousands of unwelcome guests: Crows!
With so many crows officially settling in Downtown Terre Haute, local businesses are doing what they can to keep the crows away.
Marla Flowers is one of many people in Terre Haute that wants to keep the crows away from her building. Flowers is the Executive Director of the Vigo County History Center. To scare off the crows, they decided to use dancing wind balloons on top of the building.
"These dancing men, it's not consistent, constantly moving, and that just scares the crows away. They don't like that. As you can see, right out here, there isn't a lot of crow mess because it does work," said Flowers.
Crows migrate to Downtown Terre Haute during the colder months for warmth, and their presence leaves a huge mess.
The Chamber of Commerce says the city can't remove the crows because they are federally protected by the "Migratory Bird Treaty Act."
To help local businesses with this problem, the city is sending out a one-page document presenting many creative tools and ideas to scare off the crows.
The Hilton Garden Inn is another local business that wants to welcome guests with a clean building. The hotel made a long-term investment in "Spikes" to frighten crows from its building.
"The spikes work best for us. As I said, there are no long-term effects to the birds. They just simply move on and are not in danger. Know they're not wounded or hurt, just deters them from landing on the building," said Erica Free, General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn.
In past years, the city also used to have a group of volunteers known as the "Crow Patrol" to scare off the crows.
While it did help, Josh Alsip from the Chamber of Commerce says it's difficult in the long-run.
"Getting a group of volunteers that can dedicate two hours every night for five hours is very, very difficult. To sustain that group over a period of time and then to hire it out, it's just extremely expensive," said Alsip.
This problem doesn't have a one-size fits all solution. Both Flowers and Free think their tactics are easier than having a crow patrol.
"It scares people when they don't know what they are trying to do. I'm not a huge fan of it. I prefer just maintaining my building with the tactics I have in place," said Free.
"Everybody would go out and shoot flare guns and things, like that. Yea, it did distract them, but it did take a lot of effort. These require little to no effort to put them on the roof and turn them, and there you go," said Flowers.
Both Flowers and Free say only time will tell if their tactics work, but as of now, they are happy with the outcome.