Crows are about to make their presence known in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crows start to migrate to Terre Haute as it gets colder outside. They roost in trees and eat leftover scraps. Pretty soon, they'll make their presence known all over town.
Missy Allen has been working at Indiana State's campus for five years. She has seen crows come and go through the years.
"They are very loud, and they are not even from our area, so that's kinda upsetting to me that they were brought over and they are causing trouble. So we just deal with it the best we can," said Allen.
For students at Indiana State University, crows can create a messy campus.
"Especially my car! The cars are like a big "Big" thing cause we have so many trees around, so probably take care of the area just in general," said Devine Lane, Indiana State University student.
The Terre Haute Convention Center is one business making extra efforts to keep its building clean. In just a few weeks, it will put up dancing balloons to keep the crows away. A power washer will be used to clean up after those get past the balloons. Those are just a few of the many tactics business use.
"We will check every single morning and every single night before we leave, just to keep that very clean… The wavy guys on the roof will have to move them around because the crows are very, very smart. They will figure out those patterns," said Pam Chamberlain, Director of sales in marketing at Terre Haute Convention Center.
"ISU has really tried to use sound to scare the crows away, and I think they do that prior to all of us coming to campus to park," said Allen.
While businesses have their protocols, Allen says there are things you can do to keep your things "Clear of crow droppings."
"You just need to park not under the trees, where they are roosting at night. Don't park under them in the mornings," said Allen.
Indiana State University says this year; It will use lasers to try and ward off the unwelcome birds.