Crosswalks in 12 Points area get splash of color

Local artist Erin Caldwell was out painting crosswalks at 13th and Maple streets in Terre Haute on Wednesday.
12 Points Revitalization received a grant through the Indiana Road to Zero Health by Design.
It's for repainting crosswalks in the 12 Points area.
It's a temporary feature for now, but Caldwell hopes the pop of color prompts the city to make a permanent fix.
"My goal here was really just to use basic shape designs to catch peoples attention as they're driving by..to make it feel special to pededtrians who are walking across the crosswalK," she said.
The hope is to have a more permanent plan in place by the time school starts.