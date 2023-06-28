 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
on Thursday.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory
disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Crosswalks in 12 Points area get splash of color

Local artist Erin Caldwell was out painting crosswalks at 13th and Maple streets in Terre Haute on Wednesday.

12 Points Revitalization received a grant through the Indiana Road to Zero Health by Design.

It's for repainting crosswalks in the 12 Points area.

It's a temporary feature for now, but Caldwell hopes the pop of color prompts the city to make a permanent fix.

"My goal here was really just to use basic shape designs to catch peoples attention as they're driving by..to make it feel special to pededtrians who are walking across the crosswalK," she said.

The hope is to have a more permanent plan in place by the time school starts.

