Crosswalk guides needed in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As school starts back up this week the Terre Haute Police Department is looking to fill open positions for crosswalk guides. The city employs 20 total guides and is looking to fill three current openings. Brenda Gallik is a local mother who says filling this positions should be a top priority.
"Sometimes, you know, my little girl would drop her backpack and they would pick it up for her," she said. "It's very, very important to have more out there."
Justin Sears is the Public Information Officer for the Terre Haute Police Department. he spoke on why a few positions open up from year to year.
"It's truly the definition of part-time," he said. "1 hour per day and it's early in the morning and in the afternoon. It doesn't fit everybody's needs so it's kind of hard to keep people regularly on that sometimes."
Sears says it's important that someone fills the openings for more than just the safety of the students. It can create relationships far beyond with crossing a street.
"As we talk to different kids throughout the community they all know their crossing guard," he said. "They all know them by name, they wait for them, if they are not there that day they are curious why. You know, it becomes a good relationship with the community."
Gallik says safety is first and why she wants to see more guards in the community.
"I think they are very, very important," she said. "I mean, some kids don't pay attention going across them areas, they can grab them and snatch them before they get hit. I have seen it multiple times."
If you are interested in filling the positions and become and crosswalk guide you can visit the city website or click here.