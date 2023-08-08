Crosswalk guides needed in Terre Haute

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest, and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - High moisture content in combination with the potential for a narrow corridor of thunderstorms along a developing boundary may lead to prolonged heavy rainfall. Widespread totals of 1-2 inches along with isolated totals in excess of 3 inches are possible in the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&