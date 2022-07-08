Crisis Pregnancy Center helping women who become pregnant from rape or incest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the CDC 3 million women in the United States experience rape-related pregnancy during their lifetime.
Of these women 50% choose to have an abortion.
After becoming pregnant after rape or incest a woman may feel lost and alone and unsure where to turn to for help. That is why the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Terre Haute is making it its mission to support women who have become pregnant unexpectant. It's one resource Hoosier women may use if abortion is banned in the state.
The CPC offers a variety of services for women including pregnancy tests, pap smears, and ultrasounds. It is a safe place for women to turn to if they become pregnant unexpectant.
If a woman becomes pregnant from rape or incest they are encouraged to go to the center to hear all the different options they have. If a woman chooses to have an abortion they center will support her before and after the procedure. If a woman decides to continue her pregnancy the center offers a variety of services including parenting classes.
The executive director encourages women who feel lost to turn to the center for guidance.
"A lot of times the pressure is so intense they don't have an opportunity to think through what they are going to do that's why we provide a platform where they can get the support, love and compassion they need" shares Carey.