Crimestoppers: Theft at Menards in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crimestoppers comes from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, where detectives need your help in solving a recent theft.

Deputies were dispatched to the Menards located at 1888 E Jessica Drive on June 23. Once there, deputies learned that a white male (pictured below) with a black hat, red shirt and tattoos entered the store, selected several items and left the store without paying for those items.

Crimestoppers Suspect 7-20-23 Photo Description: A white male with a black hat, red shirt and tattoos entering Menards South.

The suspect then drove away in a light brown four-door, possibly a Buick (vehicle pictured below).

Crimestoppers Suspect Vehicle 7-20-23 Image Description: A light brown four-door, possibly a Buick, vehicle leaving the Menards South parking lot.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on this case, please call Crimestoppers at 812-238-STOP (7867) or the Vigo County Sheriff's Office at 812-462-3226.

To submit a tip online, click here. All tips to Crimestoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.