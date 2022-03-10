Tips needed in burglary of Duke Energy power station

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A burglary at a power station in Northern Vigo County has been named the Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.
On March 8, 2022, deputies were called to the 8400 block of North Erickson Street in Terre Haute after a business alarm was triggered at the Duke Energy power station.
Upon arrival, deputies located several indicators of a burglary that had taken place on the property.
After securing the scene, deputies reviewed the video surveillance and found that between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 7, a late-'80s or early-'90s GMC could be seen entering the property.
Crime Stoppers reported that the vehicle is dark blue or black in color and appears to have a white bed with dark paint splashed on it.
The suspect appears to be a white male, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website here. You could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.