THPD: 2 victims involved in early morning shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police confirm detectives are working an active shooting investigation.
Sgt. Ryan Adamson, the department's Public Information Officer, tells News 10 there are two victims from the shooting, which happened earlier Thursday morning.
On Twitter, Sgt. Adamson said more information will be released later as the case allows.
Vigo County Dispatch tells News 10 the shooting happened at 1006 North 8th Street.
News 10 returned to the scene a few hours later and found the home surrounded by crime scene tape.
So far, no arrests have been made. Keep following this story for additional updates.