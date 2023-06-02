Terre Haute police officer arrested

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute police officer has been arrested.
According to Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, officer Jeffrey Pupilli showed up for work on Thursday while under the influence of alcohol.
After an investigation with the Vigo County prosecutor's office, Pupilli was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
He was taken to the Vigo County jail.
In accordance with state law and the Terre Haute Police Department's merit rules, officer Pupilli was placed on immediate relief of duty pending further proceedings with the courts and merit board.
Officer Pupilli has been a member of the department since may of 2014.