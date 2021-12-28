SCAM ALERT: Vicious twist to grandparents con

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers are using a vicious twist to an already devastating con. The Better Business Bureau has a warning about a new angle to the commonly known grandparents scam.
It's called the grandparents scam because they are often the targets. A scammer will call claiming to be a loved one in distress. This new angle puts that loved one on the other end of a gun.
The scammer claims to have a person held hostage, and if you don't pay, they'll shoot. Scammers make the stories convincing as they've already looked you up online.
Tim Maniscalo with the Better Business Bureau serving central Indiana says, "We're kind of accustom now to sharing a lot of personal information and boy, the scammers, they've figured that out and if you have shared a lot of that, they can put together a story that sounds very, very legitimate and use it against you."
The BBB says hang up and call your loved one directly if you get a call like this. Don't call the number on your caller ID. You can also ask questions that would be impossible for an imposter to answer. Do not wire money if you have any doubt and, don't share personal information online.
For more on this scam and to report scams to the BBB's Scam Tracker, click here.