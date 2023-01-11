Report: 226 officers killed on the job last year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A new report on line-of-duty police deaths is out and it shows more than two hundred officers in this United States died last year.
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund releases a fatalities report each year. Its preliminary report was released Tuesday. It shows deaths were down 61%, compared to the year before.
According to NLEOMF, 586 officers died in the line of duty in 2021 and 226 officers died in 2022. The data shows the steep decline is largely due to far fewer COVID-19 deaths. The report shows 405 officers died from COVID-19 in 2021 and seventy officers died from the disease in 2022.
National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto says, “While overall line-of-duty deaths are trending down, the continuing trend of greater-than-average firearms-related deaths continues to be a serious concern.”
The data shows 64 officers where shot and killed last year. Richmond, Indiana K-9 Officer Seara Burton was among those killed last year. She was critically wounded during a traffic stop in August and died a month later.
In total, five Indiana law enforcement officers and seven Illinois officers died last year. Their names will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. this spring. There are currently more than 23,229 names engraved on the memorial wall.
To see the full fatalities report, click here.