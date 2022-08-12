Press conference planned to address Walmart incident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County prosecutor plans to address a recent incident at a local Walmart during a press conference Friday.
Prosecutor Terry Modesitt and Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen will provide statements on the decision not to pursue charges against two people who caused a panic inside the city’s eastside store.
According to police, two men wearing masks entered the Walmart earlier this month. One of the men appeared to have a gun in his waistband. Investigators say the man had a pellet gun and both men were in the store to shoot a “gangster video.”
Many people were scared by the incident but the prosecutor and police have said the men did not break any laws.
A press conference is planned for 10 o’clock Friday morning at the Terre Haute Police Department. The prosecutor's office says surveillance video of the incident will also be shared with the press.
News 10 will be at the press conference and have complete coverage for you on air and online.