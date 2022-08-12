Press conference addresses Walmart incident, officials explain why no charges filed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County prosecutor addressed a recent incident at a local Walmart during a press conference and why charges weren't filed.
Prosecutor Terry Modesitt and Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen provided statements on the decision not to pursue charges against two people who caused panic inside the city’s eastside store.
According to police, two men entered the Walmart earlier this month. One of the men was wearing a mask appeared to have a gun in his waistband. Investigators say the man had a pellet gun, and both men were shooting a “gangster video.”
Many people were scared by the incident but the prosecutor and police have said the men did not break any laws.
Surveillance video of the incident was released at the conference. The videos showed that the two men did not make any verbal or physical threats. Officials say they only interacted with one customer, who was later discovered to be a classmate.
Prosecutor Modesitt started his statement by saying that he believes "this kind of thoughtless and senseless action is never appropriate, especially in our current climate of mass shootings and increased violence."
He also shared that he has been in contact with Senator Jon Ford, suggesting a law be passed making it illegal to wear a full mask while carrying a gun. According to Modesitt, Senator Ford plans to pursue legislation for that in the upcoming session.
You can find Prosecutor Terry Modesitt's statement regarding the incident below.