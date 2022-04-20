One arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling knife on Tere Haute CVS worker

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute made an arrest in connection to a case involving a theft from a local store.

Dezera Black was arrested on Wednesday morning.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Black faces several charges after she allegedly shoplifted from CVS on Fort Harrison.

When a CVS employee tried to confront the duo in the photos, police said Black pulled a knife on the worker. The employee wasn't hurt.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and it's not clear what the other woman's involvement in the incident was.

Black faces the following charges:

1. Robbery while Armed with a Deadly Weapon a Level 3 Felony

2. Intimidation (with a Deadly Weapon) a Level 5 Felony

3. Conversion a Level 6 Felony