Mid-year line-of-duty deaths down dramatically according to new report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new report shows the number of line-of-duty officer deaths is down by more than 50% from this time last year.
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund just released its mid-year fatalities data. The numbers show a dramatic decline in deaths across all categories.
The report includes fifty-two law enforcement officer deaths in the first six months of 2023. There were a hundred and fifty-three line-of-duty deaths in the first six months of 2022. That's a 66% decline.
The number of COVID-19 deaths among officers is down significantly. Two officers died in the first six months of this year, compared to seventy-two officers by this time last year. Twenty-five officers have been shot and killed, compared to thirty-three. There were eleven traffic deaths in the first half of 2023, compared to thirty in the first part of 2022.
