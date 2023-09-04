Man arrested after early morning chase through cornfield

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is in jail after leading police on a chase on the city’s east side and then a cornfield.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the chase started around 4:30 Monday morning after officers tried to pull over a side-by-side UTV for speeding and not using headlights. The driver led officers along Fruitridge Avenue before ditching the vehicle and running into a field near Riley Road and Moyer Road. A police K-9 tracked down the driver.
Police say 31-year-old Zachary Herman was arrested for resisting law enforcement and possession of a stolen vehicle. That vehicle was stolen in 2021.