Man accused of leading police in Knox County on high speed chase in stolen SUV

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Washington, Indiana, man will face charges after he is accused of leading cops on a chase in a stolen SUV.
It started early Wednesday morning around US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes.
Indiana State Police says they tried to pull the SUV over because it didn't have working taillights. Police later identified the driver as 28-year-old David Neidige.
According to police, Neidige refused to stop, hitting speeds of around 85.
He allegedly left the road near Grundman and Red Roads and took off on foot.
Using a K9, police found Neidige and took him into custody.
Police said they found suspected meth when they searched Neidige.
He is facing charges of:
- Resisting Law Enforcement in a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony
- Receiving Stolen Property, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
- Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor