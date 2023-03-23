Knox County coroner arrested for official misconduct

Knox County, Ind. (WTHI) – The Knox County coroner is facing multiple charges including official misconduct.
According to Indiana State Police, Karen Donovan was arrested Wednesday night. Police started investigating Donovan last April after getting information about misconduct. Police searched her home in Vincennes Wednesday evening and say they found methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Police say Donovan was taken to the Knox County Jail where she posted bond and was released.
Donovan faces charges for drug possession and official misconduct.
The Knox County Republican Chairman David Shelton released a statement Tuesday calling for Donovan’s removal from office. Shelton said he had received numerous complaints about Donovan and later learned she was failing to complete her duties.
Donovan was elected in 2020.