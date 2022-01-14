Judge in Kentucky orders man charged in 2018 Terre Haute murder back to Vigo County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTHI) - A judge in Kentucky has ordered a suspect in a local murder to return to answer for his charges here.
Zavius King faces charges for the death of Ronnie Caldwell in Terre Haute.
Officers originally arrested King in 2018. The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office dismissed that case.
Early last year, police in Louisville found the alleged murder weapon while working on an unrelated case.
A confidential informant also came forward and claimed King used that same weapon to kill Caldwell.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office will need to make the trip to Kentucky to bring King back to Terre Haute.