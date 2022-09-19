Indiana officer dies weeks after shooting, procession planned

RICHMOND, Ind. (WTHI) – An Indiana police officer who was shot in the head more than a month ago has died.
According to the Richmond Police Department, Officer Seara Burton died Sunday night as a result of the injuries she sustained during an August 10 shooting.
Officer Burton had been in hospice care since early September, just days after being taken off life support. Officials said she would not recover from her injuries. According to the police department, she was surrounded by family when she died.
Several police agencies will escort Officer Burton’s remains back home from Dayton, Ohio. The procession is expected to leave Dayton at 1:30 Monday afternoon. The route can be found here.
The department says final arrangements are pending and expressed gratitude to the community for the support shown over the past several weeks.
“We would sincerely like to thank the Richmond community, and those who have supported Seara, her Family, and the Department from near and far. Thank you to all of those who have shown unbelievable support throughout this very difficult time including the Dayton Police Department, The Indiana State Police, Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police, Richmond Fire Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, as well as many other agencies.
The family is extremely grateful for the massive amount of support from the community. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”
According to investigators, Officer Burton and her K-9 partner were assisting other officers with a traffic stop when she was shot. Police arrested Phillip Lee for the shooting.