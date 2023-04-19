Arrest made in Vincennes shots fired incident

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) An arrest has been made in connection with a shots fired incident.
Meanwhile, police are still looking for another suspect.
It happened on April 10.
The Vincennes Police Department responded to the incident near Gregg Park.
An investigation found that one bullet struck a passing vehicle.
Tyriq Lavelle Glenn, 18 of Vincennes, was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Police are looking for Daerin Bernard Pasley, 20 of Washington Indiana, in connection with this incident.
Pasley is currently wanted through Knox County for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
If you have any information on where he is contact the Vincennes Police Department at 812-882-1630.